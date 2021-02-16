Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,558.58

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,558.58 and traded as high as $6,325.00. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at $6,300.00, with a volume of 90,505 shares trading hands.

RSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 101.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,003.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,558.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

