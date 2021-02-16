Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

