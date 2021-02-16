Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

