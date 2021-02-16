Reviewing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 360 DigiTech and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus price target of $15.47, indicating a potential downside of 43.88%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk and Volatility

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 21.69% 38.38% 11.99% Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 3.05 $359.33 million $2.39 11.53 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

