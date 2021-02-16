Reviewing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 2.76 $87.86 million $2.27 6.23 Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.06 $60.08 million $19.47 13.78

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential downside of 47.70%. Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Alexander’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12% Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82%

Risk & Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

