Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rexel alerts:

RXEEY remained flat at $$15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Rexel has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.