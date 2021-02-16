Rexnord (RXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Rexnord to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

