Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $14.00. Rezolute shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.