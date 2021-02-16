RH (NYSE:RH) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

RH stock opened at $491.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

