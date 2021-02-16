Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$73.73 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$37.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 71.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

