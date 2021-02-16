Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 14th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 311,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

