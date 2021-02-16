Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 310 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 310 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 355 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 345.31.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.