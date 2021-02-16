Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 575 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

