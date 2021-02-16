Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

