Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.62. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

