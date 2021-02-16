Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

