Roth Capital Lowers InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Price Target to $11.50

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.15% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,783. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

