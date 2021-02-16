Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $20.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SWIR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.