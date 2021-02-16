Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.41 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Banco Santander by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 850,965 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

