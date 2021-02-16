Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.