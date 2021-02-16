Royalty Pharma plc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Royalty Pharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

