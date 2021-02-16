Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New $26.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $19.63 on Friday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

