RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 229,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

TT stock opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

