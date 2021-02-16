RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.