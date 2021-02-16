RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

