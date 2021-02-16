RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,019 shares of company stock worth $3,518,552. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

