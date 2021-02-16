RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,194,000 after purchasing an additional 321,293 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 473,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,388 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

