Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 24,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.