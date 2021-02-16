Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.83.

NYSE SAFE opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. Safehold has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

