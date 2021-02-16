SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.