Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $792.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saul Centers by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

