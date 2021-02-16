Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the January 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCFLF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.