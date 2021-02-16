Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.