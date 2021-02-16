Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

