Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,672. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

