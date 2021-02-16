Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 14th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCU traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 392,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $2.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

