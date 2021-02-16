Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Adyen’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Adyen in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. Adyen has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

