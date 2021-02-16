Security Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,180 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.6% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

