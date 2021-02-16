SEEN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $229,472.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 162.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN token can currently be purchased for $17.40 or 0.00035697 BTC on major exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $229,472.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00061269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00267600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00075391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00428280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00188112 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com.

SEEN Token Trading

SEEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

