SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Down 6.1%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 1,903,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 739,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

SenesTech, Inc

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

