Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,114,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 108,316 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,577,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,016,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

