Sentinel Trading Up 63% Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $17.95 million and $450,240.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

