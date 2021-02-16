Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

SCI stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,276,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

