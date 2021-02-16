Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

