Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$10.53 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

VII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

Shares of VII opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.26. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$8.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

