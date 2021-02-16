SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 475.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Landstar System stock opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

