SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

