SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.24. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.