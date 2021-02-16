SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 66,511 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The AES by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

NYSE:AES opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

