SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 825.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

